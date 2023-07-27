Girlfriend watches in horror as teen 'battered' at Rock the South fest

The concert was an annual three-day festival

In Rock the South country festival, some adult men brutally beat a teenager while his helpless girlfriend helplessly witnessed it.

The 18-year-old was identified as Reid Watts and belonged to Alabama. The group of men seriously injured Mr Watts as his nose was broken, too.

According to The Mirror, the assault was sparked after the young man was accused of spilling a drink on a fellow concertgoer.

At first, the teen attempted to cool down matters, but as soon as some of his friends were not with him, the band of '30-40-year-old' men pounced on him from behind.

Witnessing the dastardly attack Katie Hudgins, his girlfriend, said the group also robbed him.

The injured man told ABC, "Some dude said I was spilling beer on him or something along those things, and then I talked to him because I didn't have a drink on me at the time like I didn't have anything, I talked to him and shook his hand because I thought everything was okay because I explained to him it wasn't me.

He continued, "Then a few minutes later, I was walking back and got hit in the back of the head, then I hit the ground and tried to cover my face then I got knocked out and that was really all I remember."

"It was horrible, I'm traumatised, I felt so helpless, because I couldn't get in there and get to him and I had to sit there and watch him get beat up while he's unconscious, it's horrible," Hudgins told the outlet.

The investigation was underway by the police while the organizers called the attackers "gutless cowards" and put up a $10,000 reward and lifetime tickets for information in nabbing the assailants.

The organizers condemned the perpetrators as "gutless cowards" and appreciated the community's support in sharing information and photos.