 
menu menu menu

Girlfriend watches in horror as teen 'battered' at Rock the South fest

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

The concert was an annual three-day festival
The concert was an annual three-day festival

In Rock the South country festival, some adult men brutally beat a teenager while his helpless girlfriend helplessly witnessed it.

The 18-year-old was identified as Reid Watts and belonged to Alabama. The group of men seriously injured Mr Watts as his nose was broken, too.

According to The Mirror, the assault was sparked after the young man was accused of spilling a drink on a fellow concertgoer.

At first, the teen attempted to cool down matters, but as soon as some of his friends were not with him, the band of '30-40-year-old' men pounced on him from behind.

Witnessing the dastardly attack Katie Hudgins, his girlfriend, said the group also robbed him.

The injured man told ABC, "Some dude said I was spilling beer on him or something along those things, and then I talked to him because I didn't have a drink on me at the time like I didn't have anything, I talked to him and shook his hand because I thought everything was okay because I explained to him it wasn't me.

He continued, "Then a few minutes later, I was walking back and got hit in the back of the head, then I hit the ground and tried to cover my face then I got knocked out and that was really all I remember."

"It was horrible, I'm traumatised, I felt so helpless, because I couldn't get in there and get to him and I had to sit there and watch him get beat up while he's unconscious, it's horrible," Hudgins told the outlet.

The investigation was underway by the police while the organizers called the attackers "gutless cowards" and put up a $10,000 reward and lifetime tickets for information in nabbing the assailants.

The organizers condemned the perpetrators as "gutless cowards" and appreciated the community's support in sharing information and photos.

More From Entertainment:

Royal fan calls Kate Middleton 'the Queen of Mix & match'

Royal fan calls Kate Middleton 'the Queen of Mix & match'
Beyoncé's insanely popular tour caught live concert mishap

Beyoncé's insanely popular tour caught live concert mishap
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to make Meghan and Harry 'nervous'

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to make Meghan and Harry 'nervous'
Kevin Spacey's first statement after being cleared of sex assault charges

Kevin Spacey's first statement after being cleared of sex assault charges
Prince Harry lost William after he became 'Windsor country bumpkin' for Kate video

Prince Harry lost William after he became 'Windsor country bumpkin' for Kate
Sofía Vergara gets what she wanted?

Sofía Vergara gets what she wanted?

Will Prince Harry ditch Meghan Markle for royal family?

Will Prince Harry ditch Meghan Markle for royal family?
When Sinead O'Connor aired 'no-nonsense' warning to Miley Cyrus

When Sinead O'Connor aired 'no-nonsense' warning to Miley Cyrus
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tracking down Hollywood enemy' after Emmy snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tracking down Hollywood enemy' after Emmy snub