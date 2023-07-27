Ryan Gosling rocks three TAG Heuer watches in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling, known for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's movie "Barbie," is the epitome of "Kenergy" as he confidently sports three vintage gold Carrera chronographs simultaneously in the film.

Notably, Buzz Aldrin also recently made a statement by wearing three iconic Omega Speedys concurrently, suggesting a rising trend of tripling wrist accessories.

Having been a TAG Heuer brand ambassador since 2021, the Canadian actor has a strong connection with the Swiss watchmaker and has collaborated on various cinematic projects.

For the Barbie movie, Gosling carefully selected three dazzling timepieces from the archives to enhance Ken's bold personality and flashy style.

The first watch is the original reference 1158 CHN from 1971, a renowned choice among motorsport drivers. Its sleek Milanese-style design, coupled with an 18-karat gold bracelet, exudes elegance and grandeur.

The second gem in Ken's collection is the rare reference 110.515 from 1974, characterized by its barrel-shaped case with a sunray-brushed finish and intricately engraved Côte de Genève dial.

Completing the trio is the timeless reference 2448 NT, drawing inspiration from the classic 1963 Carrera. This watch features faceted lugs and signature design elements that seamlessly blend the past with Ken's daring modern wardrobe.

The three watches also play a symbolic role in the movie, representing the transition from the fantastical Barbie world to the reality-centered real world. Through the display of his triple-watch style, Ken showcases his possession of both time and style to impress his favorite blonde, symbolizing his newfound maturity.