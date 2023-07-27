 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian shows off $300K Hermès Birkin

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian flaunted her expensive Hermès Birkin bag fabled as the world’s rarest and most expensive handbag.

The Kardashians star opted for a very stylish look while attending the Al Nassr vs Paris Saint-Germain soccer match in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday.

The reality TV star, 42, carried an Hermès Birkin handbag with a price tag ranging anywhere from $150,000 to $600,000, depending on the condition and the crocodile print on the bag.

Kim's particular handbag looked similar in style to a matte white Diamond Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin 30, which sold for $300,168, making it the most expensive handbag sold at auction in 2014.

The SKIMS founder paired her stylish ensemble with a skintight white tank top and motocross style white and grey pants.

The mother-of-four added a pop of colour to the look with vibrant blue heels.

Kim's not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family with the unique bag.

Her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 25, and her mom Kris Jenner, 67, have also been seen toting similar designs.

Experts from high-end e-commerce marketplace 1stdibs once told Vogue that the Himalayan Birkin might be the rarest bag in the world.

'The 30-centimeter diamond Himalayan Birkin is possibly the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world' adding that the bag is offered only to 'a highly respected VIP client.'

Kim has become a frequent guest at soccer games as her son Saint West, seven - whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye west - is a big fan.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’

Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’
Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez video

Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez
Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’ video

Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’
Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?

Elon Musk and Grimes enjoying romantic Italian reunion?
‘Oppenheimer’ Cillian Murphy playing Ken in Barbie?

‘Oppenheimer’ Cillian Murphy playing Ken in Barbie?
Khloe Kardashian helps ex Tristan Thompson in healing after death of his mom video

Khloe Kardashian helps ex Tristan Thompson in healing after death of his mom
From childhood trauma to son’s tragic loss: A look back at Sinéad O'Connor tumultuous life video

From childhood trauma to son’s tragic loss: A look back at Sinéad O'Connor tumultuous life

Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’

Meghan Markle’s turned Lilibet into ‘public property’