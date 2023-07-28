 
Angelina Jolie is ready to give 'love' another chance?

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Angelina Jolie earlier had a public fallout with her ex-hubby Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie is reportedly keen to start fresh with someone new after her feud with her former husband, Brad Pitt.

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types,” a bird chirped to Life & Style.

“She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts, and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!”

Moreover, the globetrotting star landed in New York City with her kids Pax and Zahara as her upcoming fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, is around the block.

The tipster tattled to the outlet that "Angelina plans to split her time between Los Angeles and NYC,” adding, “She really thrives on activity and movement, and she’s excited to be in one of the greatest cities in the world."

Besides her professional work, the Lara Croft star is also searching for a home for her family in Manhattan.

“She’s looking for the perfect place,” the source continued. “She’ll know it when she sees it.”

Adding, "She’s looking at apartments on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side overlooking Central Park, as well as in trendier neighborhoods like Tribeca and Soho. “It has to be big enough for her and the kids,” says the source, “with ample space for an office for her.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

