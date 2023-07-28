 
‘Prince Harry has lost his attempt to shame royal family’

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has lost his attempt to shame the royal family, royal expert Angela Levin has said after a high court ruled his lawsuit against tabloid newspaper alleging unlawful information gathering can go to trial but will not include phone hacking claims.

Reacting to it, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince tweeted, “Harry has lost his attempt to shame his family with his allegations that Buckingham Palace was in cahoots with newspaper executives.”

The royal expert went on to say, “He had no evidence just loads of venom. The judge ruled it was 'implausible.'”

“He should feel ashamed of himself,” Levin concluded.

Prince Harry is reportedly suing several UK newspapers over alleged unlawful information-gathering, including NGN -- publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World tabloids.

But judge Timothy Fancourt ordered that Harry´s case can go to trial, concluding NGN had "succeeded in part on its application" related to time limits around alleged phone hacking but "failed on the remaining part".

