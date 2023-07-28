 
Dennis Quaid reveals what it’s like to be a father to grown-up children

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Dennis Quaid has recently revealed what it’s like to be a father to his three grown-up children.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, The Day After Tomorrow actor opened up about his journey to fatherhood.

He confessed, “I can be loud sometimes.”

“I kind of feel like a dorky dad a lot because...especially my daughter makes me feel that way,” said the 69-year-old.

The American Underdog actor told the outlet, “Very uncomfortable, awkward. Awkward. Teenagers are awkward.”

Elaborating on how he loves being a dad, Dennis stated, “I think I'm a good dad. It turned out so far so good.”

While talking about his kids, the actor noted, “My son Jack really turned out well. I'm really proud of him, and Thomas and Zoe too.”

“They're really just great kids,” mentioned Dennis.

The actor continued, “I love watching them grow up and watching them change. I look back on us when I was 15 and you just don't have a clue what's going to happen to you in your life.”

“I don't have a clue what's going to happen with them either, but it's day by day that they're coming along,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dennis shares 31-year-old son Jack with his second wife Meg Ryan. He shares his twins, Thomas and Zoe, 15, with his third wife Kate Buffington. 

The actor lately tied the knot for the fourth time with wife Laura Savoie in 2020.

