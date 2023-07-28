 
menu menu menu

William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Williams Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

Thousands of royal fans were left confused when the trailer and poster for an upcoming movie was released recently.

The romantic comedy film Red, White & Royal Blue" tells the story of a British prince who falls in love with America's First Son. 

Based on Casey McQuiston’s New York Times best-selling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue tells an enemies-to-lovers story about British prince Henry (Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine) and American first son Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Royal fans engaged in discussions about whether the movie is about Britain's Prince Harry and Prince William.

For those unware, the film is not about HRH Prince Henry, Mountbatten-Windsor, The Spare. It's about another strawberry blonde Prince Henry, the Spare.

In UK, if you are Spare, you are not Prince of Wales because that's the title of the heir.

According to the synopsis, there's a queen, and the protagonist's father is the Prince of Wales 

Some fans said the movie's poster is really confusing as it looks like it's about Prince Harry. The actor playing the role of Prince Henry looks more like King Charles' elder son Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash
Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over

Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over
Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case
BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by critic; fans are ecstatic

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by critic; fans are ecstatic
BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals

BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals
King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven

King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven
Emily Blunt joins Tom Holland, Salma Hayek in family-first career decision

Emily Blunt joins Tom Holland, Salma Hayek in family-first career decision
Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia

Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia