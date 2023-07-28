William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

Thousands of royal fans were left confused when the trailer and poster for an upcoming movie was released recently.

The romantic comedy film Red, White & Royal Blue" tells the story of a British prince who falls in love with America's First Son.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s New York Times best-selling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue tells an enemies-to-lovers story about British prince Henry (Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine) and American first son Alex Claremont-Diaz.

Royal fans engaged in discussions about whether the movie is about Britain's Prince Harry and Prince William.

For those unware, the film is not about HRH Prince Henry, Mountbatten-Windsor, The Spare. It's about another strawberry blonde Prince Henry, the Spare.

In UK, if you are Spare, you are not Prince of Wales because that's the title of the heir.

According to the synopsis, there's a queen, and the protagonist's father is the Prince of Wales

Some fans said the movie's poster is really confusing as it looks like it's about Prince Harry. The actor playing the role of Prince Henry looks more like King Charles' elder son Prince William.