 
menu menu menu

Kanye West, Travis Scott albums key likeness cause revealed

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Travis Scotts Utopia and Kanye Wests Yeezus sound so similar
Travis Scott's Utopia and Kanye West's Yeezus sound so similar

Travis Scott's highly anticipated album Utopia dropped on July 28, Friday. Shortly after, Kanye West started to trend on Twitter as many fans spotted the glaring similarities between the new album to his 2013's Yeezus.

Besides the tonality and pacing matching, Scott's Circus Maximus to the Grammy winner's Black Skinhead noted the most striking resemblances.

According to XXLMag, the two tracks shared likenesses, and by extension, both albums due to their sharing of the same producers, Mike Dean and Noah Goldstein.

The pair had contributed heavily to music production in both Utopia and Yeezus.

Not to mention, the Oscar-winning duos shared a long history of collaboration with both rappers since their first albums, Ye's The College Dropout and Scott's Rodeo, in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Meanwhile, hip-hop fans on social media shared their thoughts on the matter.

"Kanye is always 10 years ahead," one fan gushed over the trailblazer rapper's talent," adding, "In 2013, he dropped Yeezus; 10 years later, Travis dropped #Utopia which has Kanye production influence all over it."

An admirer of both rap stars added, "Yeah Utopia is legit can't even complain that was a good a*s experience, Yeezus is one inspirational *** album man."

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian celebrates son Tatum's first birthday in style: Photos

Khloé Kardashian celebrates son Tatum's first birthday in style: Photos
'Dune: Part Two' original release date remain intact

'Dune: Part Two' original release date remain intact
Prince Harry pens personal letter to King Charles to explain himself

Prince Harry pens personal letter to King Charles to explain himself
Christine Baumgartner spotted running errands amid Kevin Costner divorce

Christine Baumgartner spotted running errands amid Kevin Costner divorce
Amir Khan and wife Faryal living separately amid provocative messages scandal

Amir Khan and wife Faryal living separately amid provocative messages scandal

Jimmie Allen announces comedy tour ‘I Said What I Said’ amid sexual assault case

Jimmie Allen announces comedy tour ‘I Said What I Said’ amid sexual assault case
Queen Camilla behind recent criticism on Kate Middleton?

Queen Camilla behind recent criticism on Kate Middleton?

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash
Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over

Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over