Kanye West, Travis Scott albums key likeness cause revealed

Travis Scott's Utopia and Kanye West's Yeezus sound so similar

Travis Scott's highly anticipated album Utopia dropped on July 28, Friday. Shortly after, Kanye West started to trend on Twitter as many fans spotted the glaring similarities between the new album to his 2013's Yeezus.

Besides the tonality and pacing matching, Scott's Circus Maximus to the Grammy winner's Black Skinhead noted the most striking resemblances.

According to XXLMag, the two tracks shared likenesses, and by extension, both albums due to their sharing of the same producers, Mike Dean and Noah Goldstein.

The pair had contributed heavily to music production in both Utopia and Yeezus.

Not to mention, the Oscar-winning duos shared a long history of collaboration with both rappers since their first albums, Ye's The College Dropout and Scott's Rodeo, in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Meanwhile, hip-hop fans on social media shared their thoughts on the matter.

"Kanye is always 10 years ahead," one fan gushed over the trailblazer rapper's talent," adding, "In 2013, he dropped Yeezus; 10 years later, Travis dropped #Utopia which has Kanye production influence all over it."

An admirer of both rap stars added, "Yeah Utopia is legit can't even complain that was a good a*s experience, Yeezus is one inspirational *** album man."