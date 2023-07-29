David and Victoria Beckham seen at Gekkō restaurant for dinner, with Lionel Messi

Over the weekend, football icon David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, had an enjoyable dining experience at Miami's trendy Gekkō restaurant. What made the evening even more special was the presence of newly-signed Inter Miami CF star, Lionel Messi. The restaurant is co-owned by the popular Latin music artist, Bad Bunny, and renowned restaurateur, David Grutman.

The outing was a star-studded affair, as seen in an Instagram post shared by Victoria on Friday. The group photo featured the Beckhams, Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David and his wife Isabela Grutman, Sergio Busquets (a teammate of Messi at Inter Miami) along with his girlfriend Elena Galera, and Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, accompanied by his wife Aleyda Mas.

In another photo from Victoria's Instagram, we see her husband, Busquets, and Messi, all smiling and posing for the camera.



The famous guests were seen enjoying their dinner together and later departing from the restaurant late on Thursday evening. As they left, they were greeted by enthusiastic fans and paparazzi, who were eager to capture the moment.

It's worth noting that Gekkō has been a popular hangout for celebrities, with previous sightings of stars like Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Kim Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson.

Overall, it was an undoubtedly remarkable evening for all involved, and it certainly set the tone for an exciting weekend.