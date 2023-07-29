 
menu menu menu

Selena Gomez shares candid 'randemz' from her life, an ultimate photo dump

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Selena Gomez shares candid randemz from her life, an ultimate photo dump
Selena Gomez shares candid 'randemz' from her life, an ultimate photo dump

On Friday, Selena Gomez delighted her massive following of 426 million on Instagram by sharing a collection of candid shots from her camera roll, offering a glimpse into her personal life, many of which showed her embracing her natural beauty without makeup.

The photoset commenced with a captivating selfie, where Gomez was captured gazing at what seemed to be an iced coffee. The 31-year-old actress continued to share glimpses of her life, including a picture of her gracefully descending a grand staircase, draped in a red-and-white robe.

The star of "Only Murders In The Building" also treated her fans to a snapshot of herself enjoying her time at a restaurant. In the photo, she was seen taking a bite of food, with a curious expression from one of her friends seated beside her.

Gomez fearlessly flaunted her makeup-free look in another shot, casually sitting in a car while her friend checked their phone.

In a stunning black-and-white photo, the singer-songwriter posed in a white silk robe, complemented by several necklaces, and her beautiful brunette hair strikingly contrasted with the light tone of her outfit.

The collection also included a heartwarming picture of Gomez spending time with her friends in what appeared to be a recording studio, lovingly holding her dog, Winnie.

Not missing a chance for some lighthearted fun, Gomez playfully planted a kiss on a friend's cheek in another charming selfie.

Lastly, she showcased a humorous moment during a restaurant visit, where she appeared to have a comical reaction to what seemed to be a pickle.

Selena Gomez's candid 'randemz' gave her followers an intimate glimpse into her life, all while celebrating authenticity and the joy of cherished moments with friends.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner's wife FINALLY moves out of his $145M mansion

Kevin Costner's wife FINALLY moves out of his $145M mansion
Ex-head of Archewell Audio targets Meghan and Harry on podcast

Ex-head of Archewell Audio targets Meghan and Harry on podcast

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit is ‘Buckingham Palace’s fault’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit is ‘Buckingham Palace’s fault’?
Kelly Reilly reveals Beth will 'lose' Rip in 'Yellowstone' finale

Kelly Reilly reveals Beth will 'lose' Rip in 'Yellowstone' finale
1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton unveils dramatic weight loss results

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton unveils dramatic weight loss results
Queen Camilla, Kate's feud draws wedge between King Charles and William

Queen Camilla, Kate's feud draws wedge between King Charles and William

Renée Zellweger in ‘best and healthiest’ relationship with Ant Anstead: Source

Renée Zellweger in ‘best and healthiest’ relationship with Ant Anstead: Source
Sony adjusts Marvel movie release dates amidst industry strikes

Sony adjusts Marvel movie release dates amidst industry strikes
Seann William Scott opens up on being paid trivial amount for hit comedy, American Pie

Seann William Scott opens up on being paid trivial amount for hit comedy, American Pie