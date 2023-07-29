Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish featured in Spotify's 'Billions Club: The Series'

"Billions Club: The Series" is an upcoming show celebrating music artists who achieve the extraordinary milestone of one billion Spotify streams for their songs.

The series will be accessible on Instagram and TikTok, providing an exclusive look at how artists commemorate this significant achievement.

The teaser trailer offers a sneak peek into the creative and personalized ways artists like Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish receive their Spotify Billion plaques when their songs reach the billion-stream mark. The entire celebration is captured on video, promising an intimate and engaging experience for fans.

Head of Pop, Dance, and Indie Artist Partnerships at Spotify, Ashley Graver, highlights the show's aim to celebrate artistry and the profound cultural impact of exceptional songs. "Billions Club: The Series" takes this celebration to new heights, showcasing heartfelt reactions from the artists themselves.

Bad Bunny stands out in the series, boasting multiple songs surpassing one billion Spotify streams, including four from his 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Post Malone joins the elite club with five songs exceeding one billion streams, with hits like "Circles" and "Sunflower" contributing to his streaming success.

Billie Eilish's unique style has earned her six songs with over one billion streams each, with "lovely" (with Khalid) and "bad guy" crossing the impressive two billion mark, solidifying her influence.

The show's premiere date remains undisclosed, but fans can eagerly await an extraordinary viewing experience as "Billions Club: The Series" spotlights the remarkable achievements of other artists like The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj, who also attained songs with over one billion Spotify streams.