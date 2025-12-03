Sarah Paulson earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

American actress Sarah Paulson earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday, December 2, the American Horror Story actress received the 2829th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating more than three decades in the entertainment industry.

The 50-year-old marked the milestone surrounded by her loved ones and co-stars, including All's Fair’s Niecy Nash Betts, creator of the series and Paulson's creative partner, producer Ryan Murphy, and actresses Holland Taylor and Amanda Peet, who presented heartfelt speeches for Paulson during the ceremony.

Sarah Paulson earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It is pertinent to note that, Paulson's star is right next to Murphy's, a fitting tribute to their professional relationship.

"She was, in a way, my dream of what a collaborator and a supporter and a fighter in the trenches could look and feel like. From the very first day I met her, I'm thankful I've never woken up from the dream that is her," the 60-year-old director said in a speech.

Awestruck by the kind words from her friends, Paulson got emotioal. She played coy and tearfully took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech.

She thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the special honour, her Disney Hulu and FX families, her immediate family, dearest friends, long-time colleagues, every actor, and every crew member she has ever worked with,

The Tony Award winner went on to give a special shout out, "To the three perfect people who spoke today, Amanda, my bird, my best friend of over 25 years, Holland, my love and greatest champion and Ryan, the man who changed my life."

"I will be forever indebted to all of you for taking the time to be here today, and most significantly, for being in my life so robustly for always telling me the truth and loving me when it's not always easy to do," she said.