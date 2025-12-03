Nick Jonas melts hearts with sweet note for 'dream girl' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make hearts flutter with sweet messages

Nick Jonas is still head over heels for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seven years into their marriage.

On Monday, December 1, the power couple marked their wedding anniversary, celebrating it on social media by exchanging sweet messages

Taking over to his Instagram stories, the Jonas Brothers star shared a photo of his famous wife lounging on a towel by a luxurious pool.

"7 years married to my dream girl," he wrote in awe, completely smitten with the Bollywood icon, even after seven years of tying the knot.

The Miss World 2000 returned the love by reposting her beloved husband’s post on her own story and a heartwarming note

"You’re what dreams are made of," she wrote in the caption of her social media update.

The couple’s anniversary comes just a couple of days after Chopra, 43, shared photos of her adorable family and reflected on their life together in a Thanksgiving post on the social media platform.

"Back home for a quick minute," she began. "Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me."

"This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes,” the Citadel star continued. "Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier."

It is pertinent to note that she reunited with her family during a brief break from filming her upcoming Telugu movie Varanaasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in India.

For the unversed, Chopra and Jonas first connected in 2016, after which they attended the 2017 Met Gala together as friends.

By 2018, they were fully a couple, with the pair both getting engaged and tying the knot the same year.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.