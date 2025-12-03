Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson enjoy NYC chilly weather in recent sighting

 
December 03, 2025

With Stranger Things season 5 finally out in the world, Maya Hawke is making time for a little relaxation. 

The actress was spotted walking through New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 2, enjoying a quiet moment with her boyfriend, musician Christian Lee Hutson.

The pair kept warm on what looked like a chilly day. Hawke bundled up in a bright puffy red coat, while Hutson layered a denim jacket against the cold. 

They weren’t alone on their stroll — the couple was joined by a small black dog dressed in a cozy sweater. Hutson kept hold of the leash, tucking it neatly into his pocket as they walked. 

Hawke, meanwhile, carried what appeared to be a hot drink to fend off the cold.

Their outing comes just as Stranger Things season 5 made its long-awaited arrival on Netflix, debuting to massive viewership. Fans are already counting down the days until volume 2 drops on Christmas Day.

Hawke, who returns as fan-favorite Robin Buckley this season, has another project on the horizon as well. 

She’s set to headline an upcoming romantic comedy opposite Lewis Pullman — one of her next major roles following the blockbuster series.

