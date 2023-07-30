Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha Madhvani parting ways after 18 years of marriage

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have two children

Heyy Babyy actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhanvi have decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage, according to reports.

As per ETimes, Fardeen and Natasha have been living separately for almost a year. Reportedly, the two were having troubles in their marriage. When they felt that they were unable to settle their issues, they mutually decided on separation.

Sources revealed: "It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.”

The No Entry actor is currently living in Mumbai along with his mother, whereas his estranged wife is living in London with their children amid their separation. So far, no reason has been listed for their rumoured divorce.

Fardeen and Natasha got married in 2005 in a grand wedding affair. The duo welcomed their first child, Diani in 2013. Later in 2017, the couple welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Azarius.

The 49-year-old, who has been away from the entertainment industry for a while, will be making his comeback to the big screen soon, as per the reports.

As per News 18, Fardeen Khan will be returning to the silver screen with Riteish Deshmukh. The film also features Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza.