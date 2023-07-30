 
'Barbie' movie soundtrack dominates UK singles charts

The Official Charts Company has reported that the soundtrack of the Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has achieved remarkable success, making history on the UK singles charts. 

Titled "Barbie: The Album," the soundtrack has achieved a remarkable feat by having three of its songs land in the top five simultaneously, becoming the first film soundtrack to accomplish this.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit UK cinemas last week and has taken the box office by storm, garnering significant attention from audiences. 

The star-studded Barbie album features tracks from renowned artists, including American singer Billie Eilish's introspective "What Was I Made For?" securing the third position, followed by Dua Lipa's infectious "Dance The Night" at number four, and a reworking of Aqua's hit "Barbie World" by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, claiming the fifth spot.

The film's success has extended beyond the UK, as it made a record-breaking debut in the United States and Canada.

Vue International, a cinema chain, has also reported a significant surge in ticket sales, having the biggest weekend for UK cinema ticket sales in four years due to the release of both "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller "Oppenheimer" about physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

