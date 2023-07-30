Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette celebrate legacy of Sinéad O'Connor at Fuji Rock Festival

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette delivered a powerful live rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's song, "Mandinka," during the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on Saturday night (July 29).

The heartfelt tribute honored the late Irish artist, who passed away recently at the age of 56.

Ahead of their performance, Alanis Morissette dedicated the song to O'Connor, praising her as a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time. The collaboration between the two big-name acts served as a moving homage to the iconic singer-songwriter and her impactful legacy.

Sinéad O'Connor, renowned for her activism and her 1990 cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," passed away, leaving behind a legacy of powerful music and poignant protest.

In the wake of her death, numerous artists, including Brandi Carlile, P!nk, Tori Amos, and Fall Out Boy, have paid tribute to her by performing her music live.

While many mourned O'Connor's passing and celebrated her influence, some also criticized the media's treatment of the late singer. Morrissey, in particular, had strong words, accusing the industry of neglecting O'Connor during her life and only praising her now that it's too late.

He pointed out the industry's treatment of artists who don't conform and highlighted the contrast between how O'Connor was treated in life and how she is now remembered.