 
menu menu menu

Emily Ratajkowski shares adorable moment with her son Sylvester

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski shares adorable moment with her son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares adorable moment with her son Sylvester 

Emily Ratajkowski looked happier than ever as she shared an adorable moment with her son, Sylvester, while out for dinner in New York City on Sunday.

The My Body author, 32, who recently showed off her toned frame in a skintight red dress, stopped by the hotspot called, The Clam, to grab a scrumptious bite to eat.

The supermodel opted for comfort for the evening outing and donned a short-sleeved red T-shirt to stay cool in the warmer temperatures.

Emily added minimal accessories to her look and wore pair of dainty, gold earrings and was seen throwing on a pair of stylish black shades while strolling along a bustling sidewalk.

While sitting at an outdoor table at the restaurant, the beauty was seen talking to her son who was seated next to her.

At one point, she held the two-year-old in her lap and shared a sweet moment with the little one, who flashed a giggling smile towards his mother.

The media personality welcomed Sylvester, who also goes by the nickname of Sly, in March 2021, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she celebrates sister Alana Hadid's birthday

Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she celebrates sister Alana Hadid's birthday
'Oppenheimer' blends color, black-and-white to evoke powerful perspectives

'Oppenheimer' blends color, black-and-white to evoke powerful perspectives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking major step to reconcile with royals video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking major step to reconcile with royals
Jennifer Garner cuts a casual figure for morning stroll around Brentwood video

Jennifer Garner cuts a casual figure for morning stroll around Brentwood
Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case

Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case
Lady Gaga breaks her silence on losing friend Tony Bennett at age of 96

Lady Gaga breaks her silence on losing friend Tony Bennett at age of 96

Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'

Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'
Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside

Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside