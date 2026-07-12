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Star Trek and Twilight Zone actress Antoinette Bower dies at 93

Antoinette Bower died on April 30 at a retirement home in LA

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Web Desk
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Published July 12, 2026

Star Trek and Twilight Zone actress Antoinette Bower dies at 93

Antoinette Bower, who became a familiar face through her many roles on television, has died at the age of 93.

The actress died on April 30 at a retirement home in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles, her longtime friend Carlotta Glackin confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

News of her death got public on Saturday, July 11 as het cause of death has not been revealed.

Bower was remembered by many fans for playing Sylvia in the Star Trek episode Catspaw during the 1960s.

Her character first appeared as a beautiful and mysterious woman before revealing her real form as a giant catlike alien.

The role stayed popular with fans for decades and Bower reportedly continued receiving letters from Star Trek viewers many years later.

William Shatner also sent his condolences after hearing about her death, according to Glackin.

During a career that lasted almost 40 years, Bower appeared in many popular shows, including The Twilight Zone, Mission: Impossible, Columbo, Bonanza, Hawaii Five O and Murder, She Wrote.

She also appeared in the horror film Prom Night.

Born in Germany in 1932, Bower later moved to Canada, where she worked in radio and television before becoming an actress.

She eventually stepped away from acting in the early 1990s after appearing in Neon Rider for three seasons.

A celebration of Bower's life is reportedly planned for September in Pasadena.

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