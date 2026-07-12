Kendall Jenner at odds with Kris Jenner over Jacob Elordi

Kendall Jenner's relationship with Jacob Elordi is making headlines again, but this time it is because of a reported family disagreement.



According to new reports, Kendall wants to keep her romance away from the spotlight and does not want it to become part of The Kardashians.

The model has always been more private about her love life and sources claim she wants to keep things that way with Elordi too.

An insider alleged that Kendall is refusing to let the relationship become a storyline on the family's reality show.

However, the source claimed her mother, Kris Jenner, does not completely agree.

“The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control," the insider claimed.

The report also suggests the issue has created some tension behind the scenes.

Another source claimed Kris believes Kendall's relationship should not be treated differently from the others in the family.

“She's very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it," the source added.

Earlier reports also claimed Kendall and Elordi's romance has become more serious than either of them expected.

Still, neither Kendall nor Elordi has spoken publicly about the relationship or the reported disagreement.

For now, the claims remain unconfirmed because they are based on anonymous sources.