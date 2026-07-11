Kevin Feige drops major ‘Spider Man' and ‘Avengers' update

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has shared a new detail about the next Spider Man movie leaving fans buzzing.



The latest update confirms that Spider Man: Brand New Day will not be a standalone story.

Instead, it will also help connect to Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans a better idea of where the Marvel story is heading next.

Feige revealed that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk, will appear in Spider Man: Brand New Day before returning in Avengers: Doomsday.

It. However, makes Hulk one of the first confirmed characters to appear in both films.

Fans been wondering if Ruffalo would be part of the movie after he was spotted during filming and briefly appeared in promotional footage.

Feige's comments have now confirmed those rumours.

The film sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker after the events of Spider Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot who Spider Man really was.

This time, Peter is trying to move forward while protecting New York from a new danger.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando as Scorpion are also returning.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast, though Marvel has not revealed who she will play.

Feige's comments also suggest the new Spider Man film will play an important part before Avengers: Doomsday arrives.

Spider Man: Brand New Day is set to reach cinemas on July 31, 2026.