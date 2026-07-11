Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's relationship status revealed after vacation

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi romance heats up after Kardashians welcomed him into family

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship continues to grow stronger after their longtime friendship blossomed into love.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the Frankenstein star, 29, have reportedly been welcomed with open arms into the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The couple have been together since earlier this year and recently took multiple trips together.

Speaking about the current status of their relationship, an insider told People Magazine, “It hasn’t been too long, but they seem like they’ve been together for a long time. Their energies match.”

The source added, “Kendall loves that he’s laid back, and she thinks he is fun to be around,” noting that their time together feels effortless and natural.

“The family has welcomed him in and are happy to see Kendall so happy,” they said.

This comes after the couple first sparked romance rumours after they were seen getting cosy at Justin Bieber’s Coachella afterparty. Multiple eyewitnesses reported that Elordi and Jenner were all over each other at the party, and seemed very into each other.

Soon after the music festival, the pair confirmed their romance and have been spotted on multiple dates and double dates since.