Katie Price's husband back in jail months after release

Katie Price is facing more drama in her personal life after her husband, Lee Andrews, was reportedly arrested again in Dubai.



The 42 year old businessman had only been out of prison for a few weeks when he was reportedly taken into custody by Dubai police on Friday, July 10.

He was taken to Lahbab police station and has reportedly been given a £120,000 fine.

Katie is currently in the UK, where her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide has recently been released.

According to reports, Lee told a friend, “They've arrested me. Katie might need to bail me out. We need to make a noise with a GoFundMe."

A source also claimed that Lee had been “stressed" before his reported arrest because he needed to raise money that he believed he owed.

The latest news came after weeks of questions about Lee's earlier disappearance.

He went missing in May, with Katie first saying he had been kidnapped.

She later said he was in prison on suspicion of espionage. However, other reports claimed his problems were connected to alleged unpaid debts.

Lee was reportedly released from prison so he could access his bank accounts and pay the money he allegedly owed.

Reports claimed he owed £54,000 to a car rental company and another £15,000 to a UAE law firm.

Neither Katie nor Lee has publicly spoken about the latest reported arrest.