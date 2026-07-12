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Rosie O'Donnell reveals what made her quit hit TV show

Rosie O’Donnell left ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ in 2002

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Web Desk
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Published July 12, 2026

Rosie ODonnell reveals what made her quit hit TV show

Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about the huge amount of money she walked away from when she left her hit talk show.

The 64 year old comedian left The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 2002, even though it was hugely popular at the time.

Speaking to Page Six, Rosie said she had already made around $100 million and decided she had enough.

“When I heard that (number), I thought, ‘OK, now I’m done,’” she said.

Her decision surprised many people, especially after Warner Bros. reportedly offered her another $100 million to continue the show for two more years.

Rosie recalled people asking why she would leave such a successful show. But for her, spending time with her children had become more important.

“I wanted to be at their softball games. I wanted to be at school plays,” she explained.

When asked why she would turn down another huge payday, Rosie said she replied, “Because I already have that money and if I think I need more, something’s wrong with me.”

She also questioned why some extremely wealthy people continue chasing more money.

“I don’t get the billionaires. I don’t get how people only measure their life in money, not what they can do for other people,” she said.

Rosie is now back in the US for a limited Broadway run of her one woman show Common Knowledge, a which explores her childhood, motherhood and life in Ireland.

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