Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's big day felt 'absolutely special'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest Jennifer Nettles spills the tea

Jennifer Nettles believed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials ceremony was one for the history books as she was there in attendance and felt every bit of it to be magical.

The 51-year-old musician shared that it felt really “special” for her to be there and witness the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end taking the vows on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

“To be a part of even a small part of their story for me was super special because, obviously, these are two people who are at the absolute top of their industry, the top of their game, the top of their craft, the top of their artistry. It’s such an important time in their lives. To be able to witness that very special moment, it’s beautiful,” Nettles told People Magazine at the opening of her musical, Giulla: The Poison Queen of Palermo.

Although the 14-time-Grammy winner and the Farmer Wants a Wife alum have been mutual fans of each other’s crafts, Nettles shared that she was surprised when she got the invite.

“It all surprised me, because of course, no one knew anything. I guess people had — there were leaks here and there where people were guessing, but no one knew for sure where we were going until much closer to the time,” she added.

Nettles continued, “I’m so proud to have been even a little part of her story. Obviously, throughout her history, she and I have worked together before, and I have such an admiration for her and what she has done.”