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Ariana Grande gives disappointing update about 'American Horror Story'

Ariana Grande leaves fans saddened with acting career news

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 12, 2026

Ariana Grande leaves fans saddened with acting career news
Ariana Grande leaves fans saddened with acting career news

Ariana Grande’s acting career might be taking a backseat after her back to back Wicked movies, as she shifts focus back on music.

The 33-year-old pop star and actress was announced to have signed up for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story Season 13, but latest update confirms that she has withdrawn from the show.

The Side to Side hitmaker reportedly backed off from the project due to scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine tour, according to Page Six.

Although it wasn’t confirmed what Grande’s role would’ve been in the series, fans were excited to see her on the screen with the familiar faces returning to the horror show.

Alongside Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, Frances Conroy and Leslie Grossman, were announced to be gracing the screen.

However, it is still unannounced who would be replacing the we can’t be friends songstress in the show under works.

Previously speaking about her then-forthcoming project Grande told Variety, “I know a little tiny bit [about the role] but what I know I can’t say.”

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