Dwayne Johnson reveals his unexpected skincare superpower

Dwayne Johnson has shared a simple skincare tip that he believes more men should know about.

The 54 year old Hollywood star says facial toner has become an important part of his grooming routine.

Speaking to People, Dwayne called the product a “quiet superpower” and encouraged men to start using it.

“It’s toner. Dudes, you must use toner,” Dwayne said.

Explaining why he thinks it is often overlooked, he added, “Toner is the quiet superpower. Because toner’s the thing that our girls use, our ladies use that. And instead of going to steal their stuff, I founded Papatui.”

Dwayne launched his Papatui skincare and grooming brand in 2024.

The range includes toner, moisturiser, cleanser, eye gel, body wash and hair products.

The actor has previously said he wants men to feel comfortable talking about skincare instead of treating it like something embarrassing.

“So many times I would say, ‘Dude, why are we whispering (about skincare)? It’s okay. We should be able to have this open conversation,” he said in 2024.

His latest skincare advice comes as he returns as Maui in Disney’s live action Moana, which arrived in cinemas on July 10.

Dwayne also recently confirmed that Moana 3 is under work, meaning that his journey with one of Disney’s biggest modern franchises is set to continue.