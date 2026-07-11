 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown wreaks havoc with burning question to Louis Partridge

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge's 'Enola Holmes' press tour takes social media by storm

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 11, 2026

Millie Bobby Brown wreaks havoc with burning question to Louis Partridge
Millie Bobby Brown wreaks havoc with burning question to Louis Partridge

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge are currently on a chaotic press tour for Enola Holmes 3, which came on the heels of the actor's recent breakup with Olivia Rodrigo.

The co-stars have been on a roll with their hilarious interviews where they bring their sibling-like energy, along with the Stranger Things star seemingly mocking him with references to his ex-girlfriend's songs.

During one of their latest interviews, taking a lie detector test, Brown asked Partridge if he ever made a girl he liked a playlist, and if it worked.

The House of Guiness star admitted that he did, and it worked, to which Brown jokingly responded, "maybe not long term," seemingly referring to his relationship with Rodrigo.

Fans shared and reshared the clip all over social media, laughing over the attacks Brown launched. 

One such fan wrote, "she’s such a ragebater I love her lmao," and another added, "Need Millie to join every actor on their press tour. Even for movies that she’s not on."

A third chimed in, "Millie is becoming my favorite she's so messy i love it," while "MILLIE GIRL WE KNOW YOURE ON A MISSION," wrote another.

Make us preferred on Google
Kathy Griffin drops relationship plot twist
Kathy Griffin drops relationship plot twist
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon score date night at FIFA match
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon score date night at FIFA match
Paul Gambaccini refuses to quit radio after Alzheimer's diagnosis
Paul Gambaccini refuses to quit radio after Alzheimer's diagnosis
Blake Lively's real reaction unleashed after Justin Baldoni's emotional video
Blake Lively's real reaction unleashed after Justin Baldoni's emotional video
At 68: Dermot Murnaghan's heartbreaking final words before his death
At 68: Dermot Murnaghan's heartbreaking final words before his death
Millie Bobby Brown puts Louis Partridge on the spot over wedding gift
Millie Bobby Brown puts Louis Partridge on the spot over wedding gift
Perdita Weeks welcomes first child at 40
Perdita Weeks welcomes first child at 40
Ariana Grande just soft-launch Ricky Alvarez again?
Ariana Grande just soft-launch Ricky Alvarez again?