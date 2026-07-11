Millie Bobby Brown wreaks havoc with burning question to Louis Partridge

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge are currently on a chaotic press tour for Enola Holmes 3, which came on the heels of the actor's recent breakup with Olivia Rodrigo.

The co-stars have been on a roll with their hilarious interviews where they bring their sibling-like energy, along with the Stranger Things star seemingly mocking him with references to his ex-girlfriend's songs.

During one of their latest interviews, taking a lie detector test, Brown asked Partridge if he ever made a girl he liked a playlist, and if it worked.

The House of Guiness star admitted that he did, and it worked, to which Brown jokingly responded, "maybe not long term," seemingly referring to his relationship with Rodrigo.

Fans shared and reshared the clip all over social media, laughing over the attacks Brown launched.

One such fan wrote, "she’s such a ragebater I love her lmao," and another added, "Need Millie to join every actor on their press tour. Even for movies that she’s not on."

A third chimed in, "Millie is becoming my favorite she's so messy i love it," while "MILLIE GIRL WE KNOW YOURE ON A MISSION," wrote another.