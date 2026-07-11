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Beyonce surprises audience at Jay-Z's 30th anniversary concert

Jay-Z celebrates 30th anniversary show with surprise Beyonce appearance

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Web Desk
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Published July 11, 2026

Jay-Z celebrates 30th anniversary show with surprise Beyonce appearance
Jay-Z celebrates 30th anniversary show with surprise Beyonce appearance

Jay-Z is celebrating 30 years to his music career, and to kick off the celebratory concert series, he invited none other than his wife, Beyonce, on stage along with their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The mother-daughter duo set the stage on fire on Friday, July 10, as they joined the 56-year-old rapper to perform his song, Can’t Knock the Hustle.

The Cowboy Carter hitmaker left the crowd stunned with her stage presence, prompting Jay-Z to applaud and say, “Oh, she can sing,” while Beyonce told the crowd, “Give it up for my baby.”

Elsewhere during the same concert, the rapper invited his 14-year-old daughter to join him on stage for his song, Feelin’ It, and she performed the piano solo.

The crowd once again went wild and gave a loud and long applause as Jay-Z announced, “Make some noise for the legendary Blue Ivy Carter,” before sharing an embrace with his teenage daughter.

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