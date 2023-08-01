Jeremy Renner walks without support months after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner's road to recovery seems to be going quite well as he beats the odds against him.

The Hawkeye actor was spotted without the assistance of a cane seven months after his nearly fatal accident.

Renner was heading to the 50th birthday celebrations of actress Kate Beckinsale with pal Casey Affleck. He was dressed in a light blue shirt and white pants paired with a denim jacket for the occasion, via Entertainment Tonight.

The Rennervations star, 52, was seen first time without a cane ever since he resurfaced publicly following the snowplow accident that almost took his life on New Year’s Day.

Previously, reports had suggested that the Avengers star could take up to years before he heals given the extent of his injuries.

RadarOnline had reported that Renner’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.

“Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing,” the insider had told the outlet. “He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.”

Renner admitted this himself while detailing the incident during his interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America in April.

“If I was there on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” he said. “And surely, I would have. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew, sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Renner’s ribcage and eye socket were rebuilt with metal, a titanium rod was put in his leg, and his jaw is now held together with rubber bands and screws.