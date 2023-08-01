Lucasfilm contemplates turning S4 of 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film

Lucasfilm contemplates turning 'The Mandalorian' into a feature film

According to rumors from MakingStarWars, there is speculation that the fourth season of The Mandalorian could be turned into a feature-length film instead of a traditional series streaming on Disney+.

Allegedly, Lucasfilm and Disney are concerned about potential delays caused by the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes. These delays might hinder the completion of two more seasons needed to set up The Mandalorian's originally planned film.

To address the potential issue, discussions are reportedly underway to explore the possibility of turning Season 4 into a standalone movie. This film would be released after a previously announced feature centered on Rey establishing a new Jedi Order.

Jon Favreau, the executive producer of The Mandalorian, has confirmed that the story for Season 4 has already been written. However, the strikes may lead to a delay in production, and an official release date for Season 4 remains uncertain.

Additionally, Lucasfilm previously announced that Dave Filoni is developing a film that would connect multiple Disney+ Star Wars series, and rumors suggest that it may draw inspiration from Timothy Zahn's classic Star Wars novel, Heir to the Empire, focusing on Grand Admiral Thrawn's rise to power after the fall of Darth Sidious and Darth Vader.

It's important to note that neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have responded to these rumors, so their validity should be taken with caution. As of now, details about the potential film and its relation to the overall Star Wars universe remain largely unknown.