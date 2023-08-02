 
menu menu menu

Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

Jamie Foxx has shared a special birthday tribute to his lioness sister Deidra Dixon, revealing she saved his life.

The Oscar-winning actor credited his sister with making life-saving decisions for him, saying: "Without you I would not be here."

The 55-year-old Miami Vice star- who has been dealing with health problems in recent months, wished his sister a happy birthday in an Instagram post Tuesday, thanking his sibling for making key decisions that saved his life.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses," Foxx captioned the post, with the hashtag #leoseason.

The dashing actor added: "And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

Foxx previously spoke to fans in a clip more than three months after he was sidelined by an April 11 health setback while working in Atlanta.

'To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,' the Collateral actor said in the clip. 'So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video.

He praised his family for their discretion amid the health crisis, saying: "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys

Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys
Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions? video

Meghan Markle could ditch Prince Harry for her ambitions?
Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment video

Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment
Prince William stuns people with his new job video

Prince William stuns people with his new job
Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth video

Love Island’s Molly Marsh likely to score big fashion deals after finishing fourth
Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll

Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll
Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk video

Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk
‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos

‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos
Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced