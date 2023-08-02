BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free suspended after clash with co-host during live broadcast

Arielle Free, BBC Radio 1 DJ, has been taken off air after heated arguments with her colleague over the choice of music during a live broadcast in Ibiza.

Free made a brief appearance on Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems Ibiza show on Sunday (July 30) but was cut off for saying she didn’t like a song he was playing.

She told Hedges, who was playing ‘My Barn, My Rules’ by Stream MCR-T and horsegiirL: “Can I be honest with you Charlie? I expected better of you. I don’t like this song…I hate it.”

As she began to further criticise the song’s lyrics, Hedges turned her mic down. Overall, she was on air for less than a minute.



"Sorry, I’m taking your mic down,” Hedges announced. "It’s my show, Arielle, have some respect, please."



Free will reportedly remain off-air for the rest of the week while the incident is investigated.



In a statement, BBC Radio 1 said: "Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously."

Free, since 2019, has been one of the station’s main dance DJs. She has also co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After.