Beyoncé changed lyrics, removing Lizzo's name, amidst sexual harassment allegations

During her Renaissance tour, Beyonce, the 41-year-old Crazy In Love singer, performed her remixed version of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) where she pays tribute to various groundbreaking Black female artists.

However, during her concert in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday night, she noticeably omitted Lizzo's name from the lyrics.

The decision to leave out Lizzo's name came in the wake of news that the 35-year-old singer is facing a lawsuit from three of her former dancers who have accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The specific lyric in Beyonce's song originally goes: 'Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / [Erykah Badu], Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' (You know you can do it)'

However in concert footage shared on Twitter, Beyonce intentionally replaced Lizzo's name with repeated mentions of 'Badu.'

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been accused by her ex backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, of making inappropriate comments about their weight and pressuring one of them to touch a nude performer in a strip club.

According to the lawsuit, Lizzo allegedly invited cast members to engage in explicit activities inside an Amsterdam strip club, including touching the nude performers and participating in acts involving dildos and bananas.

While Lizzo has been known for promoting body positivity, the lawsuit portrays her in a different light, highlighting the serious allegations brought forth by her former dancers.