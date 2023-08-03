Kanye West earnings from Adidas Yeezy sales 'revealed'

Meanwhile, Adidas is set to release the second batch of unsold Yeezy - meaning more cash from Kanye West

Kanye West and Adidas ended on an unforgivable note. Yet, the company is obliged to deliver the rap star his 15% royalty share on Yeezy sales, which netted $565 million on the first order of the inital batch.



The German footwear also sold four million sneakers within 48 hours, well-placed sources told The Financial Times last month.

Gauging from the strong sales, the ballpark figure estimated to land with the fashion mogul depending on his share would be $85 million so far, as per HypeBeast.

In March, the multi-billion company CEO Bjørn Gulden shared that the company “probably not make a profit” on its unsold Yeezy stock.

But, the impressive demand for the Yeezy sneakers continued sans any stop, despite its founder tainted past.

And as reports suggest, Adidas' abrupt decision to call off its long-held relationship with the controversial hip-hop star also played a hand in shooting up the demand for the product.

Soon after their divorce, the Yeezy became highly sought-after in the resale market, which, in return, also boosted the company sales when they put them for sale.

Moreover, the company also reiterated that a substantial chunk of the proceeds will be forwarded to different civil society groups such as Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, founded by George Floyd’s brother.

Further, an additional $9 million-plus will be donated to these organizations whose cause faced irreparable damage by West’s toxic rhetoric last year.