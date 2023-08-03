 
menu menu menu

Kanye West earnings from Adidas Yeezy sales 'revealed'

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Meanwhile, Adidas is set to release the second batch of unsold Yeezy - meaning more cash from Kanye West

Kanye West and Adidas ended on an unforgivable note. Yet, the company is obliged to deliver the rap star his 15% royalty share on Yeezy sales, which netted $565 million on the first order of the inital batch.

The German footwear also sold four million sneakers within 48 hours, well-placed sources told The Financial Times last month.

Gauging from the strong sales, the ballpark figure estimated to land with the fashion mogul depending on his share would be $85 million so far, as per HypeBeast.

In March, the multi-billion company CEO Bjørn Gulden shared that the company “probably not make a profit” on its unsold Yeezy stock.

But, the impressive demand for the Yeezy sneakers continued sans any stop, despite its founder tainted past.

And as reports suggest, Adidas' abrupt decision to call off its long-held relationship with the controversial hip-hop star also played a hand in shooting up the demand for the product.

Soon after their divorce, the Yeezy became highly sought-after in the resale market, which, in return, also boosted the company sales when they put them for sale.

Moreover, the company also reiterated that a substantial chunk of the proceeds will be forwarded to different civil society groups such as Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, founded by George Floyd’s brother.

Further, an additional $9 million-plus will be donated to these organizations whose cause faced irreparable damage by West’s toxic rhetoric last year.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not fooling anybody' with timeless love

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not fooling anybody' with timeless love
Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry's family for her children video

Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry's family for her children
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement ahead of William's US visit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement ahead of William's US visit
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together amid split rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together amid split rumours
Kate Middleton advised to apologise to fashion expert video

Kate Middleton advised to apologise to fashion expert

‘He’s not a new signing’: David Beckham collabs with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame video

‘He’s not a new signing’: David Beckham collabs with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame
Liam Payne celebrates One Direction's record-breaking achievement

Liam Payne celebrates One Direction's record-breaking achievement
Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school

Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school
King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns

King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns