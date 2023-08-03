Ariana Grande taking Ethan Slater romance slowly after advice from friends

File Footage

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were reportedly told to show some respect to their former partners by taking their new romance slowly.

According to Us Weekly, the singer-turned-actor was advised to not make her relationship with her Wicked co-star public so soon after parting ways from Dalton Gomez.

An insider told the publication that the Save Your Tears singer is trying to be “mature” with her new relationship so to create a positive impression to her fans.

“Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” the insider said. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature.”

“[But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow,” the source shared before insisting that the duo had already left their former partners before started dating each other.

Just few days before the news broke of Grande and Slater’s new relationship, it was revealed that the singer has parted ways from her husband of two years, Gomez.

On the other hand, it was also reported that Slater and his ex-wife Lilly Jay also called it quits after nearly four years of marriage. They are parents to a son.

Reiterating that there was no overlap between the relationships, the source said that the inner circle of both Grande and Slater has advised them to “be respectful” because there is a family involved.

“Things are heating up behind the scenes,” the insider added. “Publicly, they’re backing off, but [in reality], they’re not.”