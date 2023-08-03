Noah Schnapp turns ‘3rd wheel’ between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Noah Schnapp seemed to have a third wheel moment between his pal, Millie Bobby Brown and his fiancé Jake Bongiovi in a funny exchange.

Bongiovi, 21, took to his Instagram on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, to share an adorable moment with his fiancée. In the image shared, the couple looks lovingly at each other and hold each other in a sweet embrace.

Fans gushed over the cute image of the affianced couple. Amid the sea of compliments posted by adoring fans, Schnapp quipped in the comments, “Photo creds.”

The comment quickly garnered the attention of fans with one fan noting that the Stranger Things actor may have been a “3rd wheel” adding a crying laughing emoji with it.

Noting the camaraderie between Schnapp and Brown, one fan commented, “please tell me your [sic] the flower girl I would actually scream.”

Schnapp and Brown have been close friends as since 2015, as they were casted on the Netflix show, Stranger Things. While their characters Eleven and Will Byers don’t spend much on-screen time together on the first season, the duo appeared in photos from the set. Brown and Schnapp both attended various awards shows together following the premiere of the first season.



The two have been close friends since. In an interview Brown once shared about her friendship with the actor, “We have built such a friendship together. And you’re also one of the longest friends I’ve ever had.”

When Brown and Bongiovi announced, Schnapp shared his excitement for the happy couple, commenting on the post, “OH MY GOD CONGRATS.”