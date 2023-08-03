Meghan Markle ‘made’ Prince Harry cause David Beckham's fury

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly ‘manipulating’ Prince Harry into causing the rift between them and the Beckhams.

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy in the US brought these claims and admissions to light, in regards to Meghan Markle’s position in the Beckhams feud.

She broke everything down during one of her interviews with The New York Post.

In this chat, Ms Cundy started everything off by saying, “I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends.”

In the same way as many of the Duchess’ friends who have “tiptoed away” since the royal wedding.

But when it comes to issues with big families like the Beckhams, Ms Elser said, “These are real big family people, there’s no way Victoria would’ve leaked stories.”

The conversation also diverted to the first meeting between Meghan and the former Spice Girls member.

Referencing that meeting she went as far as to say, “I’ve never seen anyone squeal quite like it.”

At the time, “Meghan was so thrilled with excitement to see Victoria Beckham. She went ‘Oh my God, that’s Victoria Beckham!' It was crazy. I thought ‘You’ve got to calm down and be cool,” at the time.

“I was the one who knew Meghan before Harry, and I saw the reaction to Victoria. She was a proper big fan, she let that show” so to allege that the Beckhams leaked stories is not possible because “Victoria doesn’t need to leak stories, she doesn’t need to do that.”