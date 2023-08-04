Princess Eugenie intimidated by Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Prince Andrew's daughters Eugenie and Beatrice are known to have good relations with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle even after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK.

Princess Eugenie continued to meet the couple after they launched some personal attacks on the senior members of the British royal family.

She had attended the Super Bowl halftime show with her cousin Harry and enjoyed a meal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the event last year.

The royal family's dispute and Harry's attacks on his brother and father couldn't stop Eugenie from cutting her ties with the California-based couple.

Some royal observers believe she has maintained good relations with Harry and Meghan to show her disdain for the royals who she blames for Queen Elizabeth's punitive measures against her dad Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

She apparently finds similarities between her father and Harry who have been sidelined by the royals for totally different reasons.

Prince Eugenie, however, has followed in the footsteps of senior members of the firm by not using her social media accounts to address Meghan and Harry.

She has not sent birthday greetings to Harry's wife on her 42nd birthday.

The observers believe either there's a secret understanding between the royals not to address Harry and Meghan on social media or she is afraid of angering Prince William and Kate Middleton.



