Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post

Actress Rita Wilson recently paid a heartful tribute to her son Chet Hanks on the latter's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Rita posted several pictures of her son, one of them featuring Chet wearing a Genuine Hanks Beverages cap on his head while looking into the camera. Another picture saw him holding his degree from Northwestern University and wearing a graduation cap on his head.

The last picture was a selfie that featured the mother-son duo smiling while looking at the camera.

The proud mom captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @chethanx Leo the Lion, came out into the world with his ears and eyes open, making us laugh, lover of family, devoted father to a gorgeous daughter, deep heart, has faith in God.

Rita hailed her son as a badass singer-songwriter and a damn good actor, adding, "Chet loved his mom, dad and family!!!"

She concluded her post by wishing birthday to her son Chet Hanks, "Happy Birthday my beautiful boy."

Responding in the comment section of Rita's post, Chet expressed love for her mom and wrote, "Love you, mom."

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

Maria Shriver wrote, "Happy happy Chet sending lots of love your way." Mark Wystrach also wished "HBD" to Chet.

One of the fans wrote, "Happy birthday from a fellow Leo, in London, England."