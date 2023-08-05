Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'

Jacqueline Durran, Oscar-winning costume designer, had an ambitious vision when she joined the Greta Gerwig-directed film "Barbie" – she aimed to create a wardrobe that would evoke joy and happiness among the audience, and she undoubtedly succeeded.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, alongside a talented cast playing various Barbie dolls and Kens, the movie whisks viewers away to the vibrant and captivating world of Barbieland.

The film is a nostalgic tribute to Barbie's legacy, spanning from her inception in 1959 to the present day, appealing to audiences who cherish the iconic Mattel toy.

When asked about her intention behind the wardrobe's timeless feel that transcends specific time periods, Durran explained, "It was very, very much my intention. I didn't want to stick to exactly this progression of looks or anything, but I wanted to start at the beginning and end at the end. In the middle, though, it gets a little bit jumbled because I don't necessarily stick 100% to the order of things."

She continued, "I start off with 1959, obviously, then there’s the beach, which is very much influenced by the early ‘60s. And then there's the minidress, which is also a bit ‘60s."

Explaining the time period and its connection to Mattel, she added, "So I tried to set up this idea that we were going through time, but at the same time, I wanted the passing of time to be related to the past of Mattel. I was looking at what Mattel had done in '62 or '65 or '70, and trying to tie in themes from Mattel and fashion and the story."

Durran emphasized the importance of this approach in capturing the essence of the Barbie story. She felt personally connected to it, seeing it as a challenge to make Barbie a meaningful and realistic character.

Initially, they faced uncertainty about the right direction to take. The team debated whether to adopt a high-fashion angle throughout or explore an alternative path. After careful consideration, they opted to delve into the rich history of Mattel and trace Barbie's evolution over time.

Their ultimate goal was to evoke a sense of nostalgia and strike a chord with fans of all generations, tapping into their cherished memories. The aim was to create a movie with a timeless quality that would deeply resonate with audiences throughout their lives.