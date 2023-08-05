Victoria Beckham snubs Meghan Markle, shares heartfelt birthday note for friend

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham has extended love and sweet wishes to her friend and dancing partner celebrity hairdresser Ken Pavés a day after she and her husband snubbed Meghan Markle on her 42nd birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member shared her dancing video with Ken with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to someone I feel blessed to call my friend, dance and drinking partner!!"

Victoria, who is currently in Miami with husband David Beckham and their children, further said, "We all love you so much @KenPaves !!!! xxxx."



Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Ken Paves on his birthday.

Ken Pavés is an American hairdresser. He has worked as a hair stylist for many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Carmen Electra.

Victoria Beckham shared the birthday post for Ken a day after 42nd birthday of her former friend Meghan Markle.

David and Victoria, the longtime friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have allegedly ended their friendship with the royals after being accused of leaking sources about them.