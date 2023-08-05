Mindy Kaling embraces her Swiftie fandom at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show in LA

Mindy Kaling recently joined the Swiftie fandom and couldn't contain her excitement as she attended Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium on Thursday. She shared her thrilling experience by posting photos from the event, expressing, "The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!"

The LA leg of Taylor Swift's tour began on Thursday and promises a series of spectacular shows until August 9. The concert featured musical guests HAIM and Gayle, and Kaling made sure to give a special shout-out to HAIM in her post, appreciating their incredible performance in their hometown.

Kaling couldn't help but marvel at Taylor Swift's talent, noting how the singer wowed the audience with her bejeweled performance. The crowd of 70,000 fans sang along to every single lyric of the five-hour-long show, captivated by Swift's incredible stage presence.

As for Kaling's favorite part of the concert, she couldn't pick just one, stating, "There were no highlights. It was all a highlight." Clearly, she enjoyed every moment of the show to the fullest.

The actress playfully revealed that her supporters were spared from hearing her own vocals during the concert. She even joked about not sharing a video of herself belting out "Delicate" along with the music, while also extending her gratitude to her friend Tree and Taylor Swift for making the night extra special.

Kaling's photo carousel showcased her happiness, with images of her beaming in front of the stage and sporting an array of colorful wristbands and bracelets, which have become symbolic of the Eras Tour.

It's clear that Mindy Kaling had an amazing time at the Taylor Swift concert and embraced her newfound Swiftie status with enthusiasm.