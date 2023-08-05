Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley‘s estate

Los Angeles Superior Court has approved US actress Riley Keough’s appeal and named her the sole trustee of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate—Graceland.



The Daisy Jones & The Six star was granted the ownership of the iconic Memphis mansion following a bitter legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

According to a report by Page Six, the property once belonged to legendary singer, Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla has been allowed to be buried next to Elvis in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

She had made the request in May but was initially denied.

Riley had filed for the ownership of Graceland on June 12, 2023.

She had reportedly also agreed to pay her grandmother over $1 million in order to become the sole trustee of the estate.