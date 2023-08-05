Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous donation to food bank in Seattle

Last month, during her Eras tour dates at Lumen Field in Seattle, Taylor Swift pleasantly surprised a local food bank charity with a remarkable donation.



The donation, described as "incredible," was made to Food Lifeline, an organization that supports food banks and services throughout Western Washington.

This generous contribution from the Maroon singer will have a significant impact on thousands of families in the region.

On July 26th, Food Lifeline expressed their gratitude to the pop star via an Instagram post, acknowledging her unexpected and much-appreciated contribution.

Alongside a montage of Taylor Swift images, the organization shared: “Secret songs weren’t the only surprises Taylor Swift dazzled Seattle with this weekend.”

“Through a generous donation she’s helping thousands of families facing hunger in Western Washington.”

“Double clap and huge thanks to Ms. Swift for her incredible support and we wish her the best on the rest of her Tour!”

Food Lifeline spokesperson Mark Coleman later told KIRO 7: “They’ve asked us not to share the number with you, but I can tell you that the donation will provide several thousand pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to our more than 400 food banks across Western Washington.”

Having been recognized as the most charitable celebrity for four consecutive years, the 33-year-old has gained a reputation for extending assistance to those facing adversity.

This goodwill has been displayed consistently, with a particular focus on supporting individuals during the challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.