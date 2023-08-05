 
menu menu menu

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic Ferris Bueller status
Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

Actor Mathew Broderick who has enjoyed an acting career of more than four decades, including working in film, stage, and now on TV has confessed that his legacy will always remain "Ferris Bueller." 

Ferris Bueller refers to the main character of the 1986 comedy film Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Broderick's latest project is a Netflix drama, Painkiller in which he plays the role of a former president of Purdue Pharma Richard Sackler.

In an interview with UK's Guardian newspaper, the actor said, "What's my legacy? Well, I am Ferris Bueller, I suppose."

He added that he had made peace with this concept, reports Deadline.

He appeared to be nostalgic about the role of a teenage schoolboy played by him in a 1986 film directed by John Hughes. He said that since then, people have associated him with younger roles, adding that he always tried to keep at it and keep his heart in it.

Official trailer of 'PainKiller'

In his latest drama Painkiller, Broderick stars with his wife, Sara Jessica Parker. 

He expressed joy in working with his wife saying, "I admire her so much. In addition to personally loving her, I admire her acting too. She's as sharp as can be and is great at handling an audience."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report video

Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse
UK press protected Prince Harry during his deployment in Afghanistan

UK press protected Prince Harry during his deployment in Afghanistan

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse into relationship with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse into relationship with Jake Bongiovi
Former 'The Kinks' keyboardist John Gosling dies

Former 'The Kinks' keyboardist John Gosling dies

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman enjoy Wrexham match after ‘Deadpool 3’ filming hit a snag amid strike

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman enjoy Wrexham match after ‘Deadpool 3’ filming hit a snag amid strike
Princess Diana sneaked Prince William, Harry out for 'American food' dates video

Princess Diana sneaked Prince William, Harry out for 'American food' dates
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of daughter True having summer fun

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of daughter True having summer fun
Prince William reveals he has Kate Middleton's picture at his office

Prince William reveals he has Kate Middleton's picture at his office