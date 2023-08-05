Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

Actor Mathew Broderick who has enjoyed an acting career of more than four decades, including working in film, stage, and now on TV has confessed that his legacy will always remain "Ferris Bueller."

Ferris Bueller refers to the main character of the 1986 comedy film Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Broderick's latest project is a Netflix drama, Painkiller in which he plays the role of a former president of Purdue Pharma Richard Sackler.

In an interview with UK's Guardian newspaper, the actor said, "What's my legacy? Well, I am Ferris Bueller, I suppose."

He added that he had made peace with this concept, reports Deadline.

He appeared to be nostalgic about the role of a teenage schoolboy played by him in a 1986 film directed by John Hughes. He said that since then, people have associated him with younger roles, adding that he always tried to keep at it and keep his heart in it.

Official trailer of 'PainKiller'

In his latest drama Painkiller, Broderick stars with his wife, Sara Jessica Parker.



He expressed joy in working with his wife saying, "I admire her so much. In addition to personally loving her, I admire her acting too. She's as sharp as can be and is great at handling an audience."