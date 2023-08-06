 
‘Failing’ Prince Harry can’t even ‘knock King Charles out’

By
Web Desk

August 06, 2023

Prince Harry’s futile attempts at reconciliation via an apology has just been referenced by experts who brand it ‘futile’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made these insights known about the Duke of Sussex.

She shed light on everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “He might have sold a Guinness World Record-busting number of books and have finally worked out how to use a semicolon, but his campaign to hold The Firm to account looks like it has largely failed.”

At the end of the day, “He scored a few blows, but there was not a single knockout.”

“If this has all proven futile, then could we see a change in tack? Some sort of yielding or outreach from either or both sides?”

“At some point, even if for nothing but pragmatic reasons, some sort of reconciliation or tentative reopening of lines of communication surely has to happen,” the expert noted before signing off.

This admission has come shortly after Rebecca English’s admissions overtook social media.

Royal commentator Ms English said, “relations between father and son … are still not good, although the family feel encouraged by claims that Harry and Meghan are now determined to focus on the future rather than family recriminations.”

