Christine Baumgartner spotted with Prada bag amid child support dispute with Kevin Costner

August 06, 2023

Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of actor Kevin Costner, was spotted running errands in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, carrying a luxurious ombré Prada bag valued at $4,800. 

The stylish mom of three paired the gradient white leather purse with a colorful tank top, blue jeans, and Birkenstock sandals. Her blonde locks were elegantly pulled back in a low bun, and she completed her look with a pair of aviator shades.

This public appearance comes shortly after Christine moved out of the shared home with Costner as part of their ongoing divorce process. Earlier, images of U-Haul trucks outside their Santa Barbara home had been exclusively obtained by Page Six, indicating the separation.

Following a court order to vacate the family house by July 31, Christine adhered to the legal advice based on their prenuptial agreement and made arrangements to stay at a smaller house on the actor's property.

According to a source close to the situation, "Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house. [She is] staying at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.”

Christine's move to the smaller house is "a temporary solution" while she looks for a more permanent residence. However, she is determined to remain in the area to minimize disruption in the lives of their three children—sons Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and daughter Grace (13)—who will return to school in the fall alongside their friends.

The source emphasized, “Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids.” As the divorce proceedings continue, she remains focused on their needs and keeping their lives as stable as possible.

