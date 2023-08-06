Peter Andre shows concerns as daughter princess enters modeling world

Peter Andre has expressed his concerns for his daughter, Princess, who recently landed a major modelling deal with PrettyLittleThing.

As the 16-year-old ventures into the showbiz and modelling world, the singer admits to having some apprehensions. He hopes that he has instilled enough values and wisdom in her to make the right decisions for herself.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, Peter stated, "I'll always have concerns because I've seen the good and the bad, but I think as long as you've been brought up [well] – hopefully you will take from that."

"With Pretty Little Thing – the deal she's got with them – is that once every couple of months or whatever, she'll post a picture of herself in an outfit that she likes, it's that simple. There's no photo shoots or taking days off school. If it's simple and it doesn't interfere with school, then it's fine," he added.

Adding to his concerns, Princess recently announced that she has started dating her first boyfriend. Peter expressed his unease about this development, but he acknowledged that he had strict rules in his house and has had discussions with her.

He revealed that his perspective on the matter has evolved with the help of his wife, Emily, who made him realize that he should not treat Princess differently than he did with their son, Junior, at the same age.

On a lighter note, Princess has been enjoying a family holiday with her father, Peter, and has been drawing attention for her striking resemblance to her mother, Katie Price.