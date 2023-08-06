‘15 years of invisible suffering’: Bella Hadid pens candid note on Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid says she'll 'be back when I’m ready' amid lengthy Lyme disease treatment

Renowned model Bella Hadid has been suffering from heightened symptoms of Lyme disease, which she has had for 15 years. The beauty took to Instagram on Sunday to get candid about the treatment and announced that she’ll be taking some time off to recover.

In her candid note, she wrote: “the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself”

The model thanked her mother for being her rock through the long-term disease, “Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.”

“To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever,” she shared.

“one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” she wrote, reassuring her fans and added, “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

The model went on to share some insight on life with fans, writing, “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up.”

“I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever.”

“I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain.”

She then thanked the company she works for, her doctor, her nurses and fans.

“I’ll be back when I’m ready,” she concluded.